Crash at the Intersection of 300 W 100 S west of Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday at approximately 6:50 p.m., at the intersection of 300 W and 100 S, in Jerome County, west of Jerome.

A Mazda 626, driven by a 55-year-old female from Jerome, was traveling eastbound on 100 S. A Dodge Durango, driven by a 19-year-old male from Jerome, was traveling southbound on 300 W. The driver of the Mazda failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the Dodge Durango in the intersection. The driver of the Mazda succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda was not wearing a seat belt. The driver and passenger of the Dodge Durango were wearing their seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.