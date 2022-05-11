Salmon Air Base hosts firefighter and rappel training

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Annual wildland firefighter and rappel training will begin May 15 on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, bringing with it an influx of people to the Salmon area.

Salmon Air Base will host recertification for 36 veteran rappelers May 15-17. Nine additional support staff and flight crews for three helicopters will support this recertification training.

Salmon Air Base will hold Spotter Immersion training from May 17-21. Nine students, 16 instructors, 34 rappelers, and three helicopter flight crews will participate in this training, which teaches firefighters to safely deploy rappelers and cargo.

The base will also host certification for 72 rookie rappelers May 21-29. Approximately 53 instructors and flight crews for five helicopters will support this certification training.

Cadres will train rappelers and spotters to the Forest Service Standards for Rappel Operations at Salmon Air Base, Sal Mountain, and, weather permitting, in the Haynes Creek area below K Mountain.

The USDA Forest Service National Helicopter Rappel Program’s primary mission is to provide initial response to the scene of a fire. Rappel crews may also be used for large fire support, all-hazard incident operations, and the implementation of resource management objectives.