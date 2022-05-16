Air ambulance transports pedestrian hit on I-86

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating an incident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Friday on I-86 at milepost 37, in Power County.

A 67-year-old male from Pocatello was driving westbound on I-86 in a 2012 Peterbuilt semi truck when the truck struck a 42-year-old male from Pocatello who was on foot on the roadway.

Air ambulance transported the pedestrian to a local hospital.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the lanes.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.