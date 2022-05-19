Annual Shred Day is Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Journey Financial Services is hosting its annual shred day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. They will have a shred truck on site to shred outdated taxes, bill, or paper from anyone that needs it.

Participants will be able to hand in their unwanted documents in a drive thru format. They will be able to stay in their car while officials will hand the shredded materials into the shred truck.

The event will be held at Journey Financial Services and they are located at 3040 E 17th Street.