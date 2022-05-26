Ucon Fire Department receives new fire truck

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ucon Fire Department received a massive upgrade to its arsenal.

Ucon Elementary second graders helped welcome the department's newest fire truck.

The 2004 E-One fire engine has a 750-gallon pumper and was last used in Cottleville, Missouri.

Ucon's fire department bought it a few months ago with wildland funds.

The fire chief says the truck raises the bar for community safety.

"This truck's a newer truck than anything we've had before," sys Ucon Fire Chief Scott Norman said. "And so with a new truck is going to last this for years. We don't need to try and purchase another one. It gives us greater firepower as far as pumping capacity and everything else. It also gives us jaws of life and rescue equipment that we've never been able to do here in Ucon. We've always relied on outside sources. So it gives us the ability to do that in-house."