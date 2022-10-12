Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - On this day last year, there was a huge snowstorm that rolled through Eastern Idaho dropping several inches of snow. It closed roadways and caused lots of power outages and havoc to start the winter season after a very brief autumn. Numerous limbs fell off trees and many were not prepared.

This year, people are wearing shorts and still enjoying the comfortable temperatures outside. Temperatures in the afternoon are still peaking above 70 degrees in most areas, and they are expected to continue to be that way for the long term forecast.

The return for snowfall definitely isn't coming as soon as it did last year, but there are signs that we are heading in that direction. Freeze warnings were issued for most of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley earlier on Wednesday morning. This the first time this has occurred for these areas this fall. Low temperatures are expected to be around freezing for the next couple of days.