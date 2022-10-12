Preston police investigate social media shooting threat

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Preston Police Department is not taking any chances as it investigates a social media shooting threat in the Preston School District.

The department says they believe the schools are safe and that there is no need for panic, but extra security has been added as they look into Wednesday's threat.

Preston police is working with the Pocatello FBI Field Office and has been in contact with the social media platform.

They say they will continue to watch the schools as they verify the information.

No other details were released.