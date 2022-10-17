Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 11:18 AM
Published 11:23 AM

Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho

An adult mule deer doe was shot and left to waste near Inkom in Bannock County. The incident likely occurred between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2022.
Tyler Peterson/Idaho Fish and Game
An adult mule deer doe was shot and left to waste near Inkom in Bannock County. The incident likely occurred between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2022.

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. 

The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. 

Officials say the incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11. 

Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content