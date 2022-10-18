Fall prescribed fire planned near Grouse Peak

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The South Zone of the Salmon-Challis National Forest may implement a prescribed burning project this fall on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District.

Depending on weather conditions, prescribed fire ignition activities may take place on any days between Oct. 19 and Oct. 28. Residual fire activity including smoke may remain for several weeks after ignition.

Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will use hand ignition using drip torches and propane backpack torches will be used to ignite canopy and ground fuels to create the desired fuels reduction and canopy openings. Aerial ignition of unit will be completed using a helicopter and a helitorch or plastic sphere dispenser (PSD). A helitorch is an aerial ignition device attached below a helicopter that dispenses ignited gelled gasoline. A PSD disperses small plastic balls from a helicopter or drone that ignite after hitting the ground. These two devices will be used to ignite canopy and ground fuels to create the desired fuels reduction and canopy openings. Numerous fire management resources will be on scene before, during and after ignition to monitor and manage fire activity. This project will be considered for ignition only with ideal conditions. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities. The planned area for implementation is:

Grouse Peak (8 miles northeast of Challis, Idaho): Primary area of ignition is the timber and sage brush near the head of Lawson creek. The purpose of this project is to improve forest stand, range, and wildlife habitat conditions by introducing fire back into a landscape that has missed historic fire return intervals. Missed fire intervals have led to a declining timber stand health, high tree densities with tight closed canopies, and an increased fuel loading. Using fire under prescribed conditions will result in canopy mortality and ground vegetation restoration that will improve timber stand health and wildlife habitat. Fire severities are expected to vary across prescribed fire area with some areas experiencing high severity fire which may result in one to five acre stand openings due to fire mortality. For more information go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48557.