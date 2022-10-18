Telephone town hall on fraud and consumer protection Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - On Oct. 19 at 11:00 a.m. MT, Northwest Regional Director of the Federal Trade Commission Chuck Harwood will speak to Idahoans about current trends regarding fraud and identity theft and how to avoid becoming the next victim of a costly scam.

The Federal Trade Commission’s mission is to protect the public from deceptive or unfair business practices and from unfair methods of competition through law enforcement, advocacy, research and education

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also stream live on AARP Idaho Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AARPIdaho.

The call will be moderated by AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel.

“Multi-national criminal organization know no boundaries,” Wissel said. “Chuck Harwood and the Federal Trade Commission are experts at identifying these groups and protecting American consumers. This timely conversation will help look at fraud from a regional perspective and provide insightful ways to stay protected, especially during the upcoming holiday season.”