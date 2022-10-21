Idaho grants tax relief to victims of Hurricane Ian

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission is extending the deadlines to file and pay taxes for victims of Hurricane Ian. Affected taxpayers will have until February 15, 2023, to file returns and pay taxes that were originally due during the following periods:

For victims in Florida , the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 23, 2022, through February 14, 2023.

, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 23, 2022, through February 14, 2023. For victims in South Carolina , the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 25, 2022, through February 14, 2023.

, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 25, 2022, through February 14, 2023. For victims in North Carolina, the relief postpones tax deadlines that fall from September 28, 2022, through February 14, 2023.

Idaho is following the extended deadline the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set. That includes delaying the October 17, 2022, extended filing deadline with an additional extension to file the 2021 income tax return. However, the October 17 extension is only an extension to file, not to pay. Interest continues to accrue on any tax that’s paid after April 18, the original income tax due date for Idaho.

The new deadline is for all Idaho tax types, including income tax, sales tax, fuels tax, and income tax withholding. It applies to individuals and businesses in the disaster areas, as well as to those whose tax records are located there.

The Tax Commission is offering the relief to taxpayers in any area the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates as qualifying for individual assistance. An up-to-date list of eligible areas is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Affected taxpayers should write “HURRICANE IAN” at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extension. Those who file electronically can qualify by sending an email to taxrep@tax.idaho.gov. They should include “HURRICANE IAN” in the subject line, add their full name and the last four digits of their Social Security number in the email body, and include the date they e-filed their return.



These taxpayers also should call the Tax Commission toll free at (800) 972-7660 if they: