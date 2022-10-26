Idaho STEM Action Center executive director appointed

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Caty Solace as executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center.

The Idaho STEM Action Center is an independent office guided by a nine-member Governor-appointed board established in 2015 through House Bill 302. The Center coordinates STEM education opportunities aligned to Idaho’s workforce needs from pre-kindergarten to career.

Solace, of Emmett, has served as the chief communications and operations officer for the Idaho Workforce Development Council (WDC) since 2018. She led the Idaho Launch program, which has provided financial assistance for more than 2,000 Idahoans to receive employer-requested workforce training. She has worked to expand career resources provided by Next Steps Idaho in partnership with the State Board of Education Outreach Team, and she has managed the annual Age of Agility: The Governor’s Summit on the Future of Work event. Solace also previously worked for the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing and World Literature at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash., and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Antioch University in Los Angeles, Calif.

"I am very grateful to Governor Little for the opportunity to lead the Idaho STEM Action Center. Almost every career now and into the future is STEM-related. A focus on STEM education is key to Idaho's future economic success and the prosperity of people who call Idaho home," Solace said.