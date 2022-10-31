Halloween treat: $1 billion Powerball jackpot Monday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s favorite game, Powerball, has a special Halloween treat for players this year: a $1 billion jackpot.

With jack-o-lanterns aglow, players are heading to Idaho Lottery retail locations for Monday night’s big draw, the 5th largest in history and only the second time Powerball has reached the one-billion-dollar mark.

“When jackpots get this size, there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as more people join the game for a chance to win big,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “We remind everyone to please play responsibly, and that it takes only one ticket to win.”

Players have until 7:55 p.m. MT to buy a ticket. Tickets are $3 each and include PowerPlay which will increase non-jackpot winning prizes from $8 up to $2 million.

Powerball started in 1992. In Idaho, Powerball has made 36 millionaires and has recorded five jackpot winners.

The arrival of Halloween signals the beginning of the holiday season. During this gift giving season, the Idaho Lottery would like to remind everyone to gift Lottery tickets responsibly. You must be 18 years old to buy, sell, or redeem Lottery products in Idaho.