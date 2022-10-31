Officials encourage us to continue to dispose of old prescriptions

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - National Drug Take Back Day has come and gone, but officials say you don't have to wait until next April to dispose of your unwanted prescriptions.

Saturday while driving past College of Eastern Idaho in Ammon the Flashing Lights of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office D.A.R.E vehicle helped people find their way to a place to dispose of their no longer needed prescription drugs.

Elise Dudley, the program director at the Bonneville Youth Development Coalition, says many of these places might be familiar to us.

"Any police office or sheriff's department will have a drop box. And then also your county courthouse or several pharmacies as well around. So like Broulim's, Walgreen's, things like that."

She says, however, your needle prescriptions will go to a different location and if you're in the Idaho Falls, Ammon area they may need to go somewhere else.

"If you need to dispose of sharps, you can do that at I think, that's Mark's Pharmacy across from Leo's. And you have to have those in a sharps disposable container."

If you are not in the Idaho Falls area she says this website.

David Roth, the Executive Director of the Bonneville Youth Development Coalition, says the importance of national Drug Take Back day and properly disposing these prescriptions is not just about emptying the Medicine Cabinet at home, but helping those who may be hurt by them.

"That's what we're really trying to do, is reduce harm, reduce the amount of people that are affected by this. And so I would encourage you to reach out to the Center for Hope or any of the other organizations in town who will be able to help you with that."

Dudley also says any information you may need about disposing your prescriptions you can go to this website.