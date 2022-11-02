Large Powerball jackpot brings many to Malad

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - Many travelers from Utah have come to Malad to take their shot at winning the massive Powerball jackpot. Although the crowds were light on Wednesday, many working at KJ's Kwik Stop tell us that is not normal. Usually, many are gather in a huge line out the door to buy their chance at the money.

Powerball's jackpot is now over $1.2 billion. It is the second largest jackpot in their history. Many who play say, "You can't win if you don't try."

Utahns flock to the City of Malad since the lottery does not exist within their state. Malad is the first town in Idaho across the border from Utah.

Many locals who live in Malad do realize that despise more people traveling to their town, it helps out the city itself for the better. The economy does gain a good bit from the extra money accumulated during these jackpot surges. Many travelers also purchase gas and other items in Malad while trying their shot at the lottery.

The drawings for the Powerball are at 9 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.