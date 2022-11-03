Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is encouraging Idaho farmers to keep the tillage equipment in the machine shed during No-Till November.

First launched in 2017, the NRCS project is a conservation twist on the national cancer awareness No Shave November campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month. The NRCS campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crops fields. The campaign has reached more than two million people nationally through Twitter and local media since 2017.

“No-till farming is a cornerstone soil health conservation practice, which also promotes water quality while saving farmers time and money. It is also a key climate smart practice, that helps store more carbon in the soil,” Idaho NRCS State Conservationist Curtis Elke said. “One of the first soil health principles is ‘do not disturb’. This campaign is a fun way to remind farmers about the important relationship between tillage and soil health.”

Improving soil health increases soil biological activity, which provides erosion control, nutrient benefits and can simulate tillage.

"No-till has improved my soil health and increased soil moisture, while at the same time reducing fuel cost and saving labor on our operation," said Eric Hasselstrom, a no-till farmer in Lewis County, Idaho.

For more information about soil health and no-till, visit nrcs.usda.gov/id.