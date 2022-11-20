Fall 2022 pile burning on north zone of Salmon-Challils National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) ‐ The North Zone of the Salmon‐Challis National Forest may implement prescribed pile burning projects this fall on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts.

Prescribed fire activities may take place during the months of November and December. Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will hand ignite piles. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities.

Planned pile areas may include:

Upper North Fork ‐ Gibbonsville area -Up to 1,000 acres.

Trail Creek Fire Area ‐ South of Chief Joseph Pass ‐ 40 acres.

Mudlick Fire Area ‐ West of Salmon ‐ 20 acres.

In addition, throughout the three districts there are multiple locations with small densities of piles created during various activities that will be burnt with very little impact to any surrounding area.

Additional Information: During burn operations, it is expected that short periods of high smoke volume output will be visible to local communities. All notifications will be made to residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Please use caution in these listed areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs in the area. All these projects support the National Fire Plan (2000), Healthy Forest Initiatives (2004), and Healthy Forests Restoration Act (2004) as well as meet the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy (2014) in protecting communities at risk, community infrastructure and safe/effective wildfire response.

For more information, call North Fork Ranger District at 208‐865-2700.