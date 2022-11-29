Rocky Mountain Power prepares for weather related impacts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring two storm systems moving into the service territory this week.

The first storm system may produce heavy snowfall along the Wasatch Front starting this afternoon through Tuesday morning.

The second system will arrive Thursday afternoon, with the potential for gusty winds through Friday across Utah and southern Idaho.

Both storm systems have the potential to cause weather-related outages, and Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond to restoration efforts.

Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at rockymountainpower.net.

As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text out to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.

You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.