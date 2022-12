CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Caribou County coroner was found dead Monday morning.

The Caribou County Sheriff says he died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Darrin Sims was found by deputies after someone called to check on him.

Sims was also the owner and operator of Sims Funeral Home in Soda Springs.

The Bannock County Coroner'sOffice helped confirm the cause of death.