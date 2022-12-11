DEQ announces supplemental water infrastructure funding for FY24

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing additional funding opportunities to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the state.

The new funding sources are made available this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grants (OSG) Program. Funding opportunities include:

Clean Water SRF Emerging Contaminants

Drinking Water SRF Emerging Contaminants

Drinking Water SRF Lead Service Line Replacement

Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant

Each of these funding sources has a separate Letter of Interest and can either be paired with a drinking water or wastewater State Revolving Fund (SRF) project or submitted as a standalone project. For the three SRF funding sources, DEQ will develop separate priority lists that will be included in the state fiscal year 2024 intended use plans.

The OSG funding will have a priority list that is handled separately and approved by EPA.

The Letters of Interest are available on DEQ’s Grants and Loans page. Submit completed letters to grants.loans@deq.idaho.gov by January 13, 2023, at 5 pm MDT.

For additional information, see DEQ’s Letters of Interest instructional presentation.