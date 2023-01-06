Wild West WinterFest set next weekend

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - If the winter blues are getting you down, we have the perfect way to enjoy the snowy weather.

Island Park is holding the 17th annual Wild West WinterFest celebration next weekend.

Events start Friday, Jan. 13 with the sled parade, hot drinks at Squatchees, fireworks and live music.

Then Saturday, Jan. 14, there will be more fun with kids' sledding activities, the snow art contest, snow coach and horse drawn sleigh rides, a vintage sled show, more live music, bingo and other events all day.

You can view the full list HERE.