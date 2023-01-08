Comments sought on IDPR grant proposals

Each year, the State of Idaho awards funds raised through the sale of a variety of boating, recreation, and off-road vehicle stickers to public land agencies through a grant application process. Public support of these projects is a consideration of funding.

The following Sawtooth National Forest projects are up for grant funding consideration:

Bear Creek Transfer Camp Improvements – This Recreation Vehicle Fund grant request would allow staff to replace fire rings, picnic tables, site markers and to add new metal utility tables to each campsite. A new information board, directional signage, road maintenance and a graveled-surface parking area would improve the camping experience and improve recreational vehicle access. Contact for this project is Steve Frost, who can be reached at 208-764-3202, via e-mail at steven.frost@usda.gov or by mail sent to Frost’s attention at Fairfield Ranger District, P.O. Box 189, Fairfield, ID, 83327.

Comments on these projects should be directed to project proponents listed in each project summary. Comments are most helpful if received by Jan. 16. 2023.