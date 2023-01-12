DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit renewal for Stanley Sewer Association

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for Stanley Sewer Association.

Stanley Sewer Association, Inc. currently operates a Class C municipal recycled water facility that serves the city of Stanley and the United States Forest Service Redfish Lake recreation area. The association currently operates the reuse system under permit M-156-04 and applies approximately 13.4 million gallons of recycled water annually on 103 acres of native vegetation.

The facility’s current permit expired on October 31, 2022, and the proposed draft permit would reauthorize operations for an additional 10 years.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline, Suite B), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments will be accepted through February 10, 2023, at 5 pm MST. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Tyler Ayers

900 N. Skyline, Suite B

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

tyler.ayers@deq.idaho.gov