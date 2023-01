BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.

Idaho State Police says it happened at milepost 366 in Bonneville County.

They say a 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyo. was eastbound in a semi-truck when he had a medical issue and went off the road.

When law enforcement arrived, the man was dead.

US 26 was partially shut down while crews worked to remove the semi.

The highway is now re-opened.