Idaho man indicted for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on Jan. 11, charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

The indictment alleges on May 17, 2022, 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth knowingly and intentionally distributed a substance containing fentanyl and that substance resulted in the death of the victim.

Police officers with the Nampa Police Department arrested Goforth on Jan.12, 2023. Goforth is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Jan. 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise.

If convicted, Goforth faces a sentence of at least 20 years and up to life imprisonment. Under the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, Congress has eliminated parole for defendants convicted of federal crimes committed after November 1, 1987.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the investigation conducted by the Nampa Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.