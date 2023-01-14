DEQ announces $90,300 in grant funding to support sustainable materials management projects

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking proposals that enhance or support innovative waste reduction or prevention.

The grant funding is made available through the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management Program, which promotes using and reusing materials more productively over their entire lifecycles. Projects can include efforts to reduce food waste through diversion or composting, reduce packaging waste by developing or enhancing recycling or re-use programs, and increase the recycling and reuse rate of construction and demolition waste.

Eligible applicants include local governments, solid waste districts, health districts, tribal governments and institutions, public and private schools, public and private universities and colleges, and nonprofit institutions. Selected projects must be completed between July 1, 2023 and November 1, 2024.

Applications are due by April 14, 2023, at 5 pm MDT. For more information and a link to the application, see DEQ’s Vendor Opportunities page.