8th Grade Career Explorations curriculum now teaches Idaho students about apprenticeship

The Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and the Idaho Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Idaho team have created a new online lesson to meet the needs of the state’s students, businesses and industry sectors. The new class is the first collaboration of its kind between government, businesses and educators in promoting the occupational success of Idaho’s youth.

The 8th Grade Career Explorations curriculum teaches students about the various paths they can take toward success in the workplace, apprenticeships included. Students explore their own work personality traits, strengths and career options, along with employability skills such as time management, communication, professional networking and decision making.

Apprenticeships are an important part of Idaho’s talent pipeline and fill positions in both the trades and technical sectors, like advanced manufacturing, education, health care and construction.

Idaho’s apprenticeship opportunities continue to expand, with training available in more than 1,200 occupations. The number of Idaho businesses that sponsor apprenticeships has tripled over the past four years, and more Idahoans enrolled in apprenticeships in 2022 than ever before.

According to apprenticeship.gov, the average starting wage for someone completing a Registered Apprenticeship program is $77,000. Of the number who graduate, 93% retain employment, broadening the labor market.

Students still have time to register for the 8th Grade Career Explorations course and learn about the value of an apprenticeship in their own education. They can register by contacting their school counselor or Idaho Digital Learning Alliance site coordinator.

Enrollment for the late spring session closes Jan. 27, 2023. Idaho schools can also request a custom session at IdahoDigitalLearning.org.

Parents and educators can also find more information and read the syllabus for this and other courses at www.idiglearning.net/Catalog.

More information about apprenticeship opportunities can be found at ApprenticeshipIdaho.gov.