High school seniors sought for the 2023 National Youth Science Camp

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp).

Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19 – July 12.

Hosted since 1963 in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, the NYSCamp is a residential science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program designed to challenge students while providing them with opportunities to engage with STEAM professionals and participate in a variety of activities. The experience will feature world-class lectures, directed studies and seminars with prestigious and up-and-coming industry leaders.

“I’m so pleased that we’re able to offer Idaho high schoolers a chance to meet with some of the best and brightest minds in STEAM,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “I’m eager to see our talented students taking advantage of this world-class opportunity and it will be exciting to learn more about this year’s delegates.”

The 2023 NYSCamp will include five days of virtual programming beginning on June 19 and 2.5 weeks of in-person programming beginning on June 24. Students must commit to attending the entire camp. The experience is offered at no cost to winning students.

For more information about the program, visit http://www.nyscamp.org. Applications must be submitted online at http://apply.nyscamp.org by February 28. For more information, please contact State Department of Education Science Coordinator Andrea Baerwald at abaerwald@sde.idaho.gov.