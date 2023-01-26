NRCS holds signing event with artist Derek No-Sun Brown

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Derek No-Sun Brown's indigenous artwork was featured in the American Indian/Alaska Native Heritage Month Poster that NRCS puts out every year. Derek is a member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribe in Fort Hall and was chosen as the winner for his art to be featured.

The National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) puts this poster out every year for a chance for local artists to showcase their art from their native heritage.

On Thursday, Derek was at the Shoshone Bannock Tribe Casino to personally sign an agreement with NRCS for them to use his artwork. He was also able to sign lots of his artwork to everyone who came in attendance.