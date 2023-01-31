Ice jams cause Lemhi River to flood

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Ice jams are backing up water from the Lemhi River near some homes in the Baker area.

Idaho Fish and Game says they are on the scene about eight miles up the Lemhi.

They are working with Lehmi County to try and break-up that ice so the high water does not get into homes.

The sub-zero temperatures are making it a challenge.

They say they are using a lot of resources like excavators and manpower to clear the jam ups.

We were contacted by one homeowner who sent these photos in, and they say the water is right up to the front porch.