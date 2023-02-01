Many Idahoans eligible for free e-file

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Many Idahoans are aware they can e-file their tax returns, but few know it might be free.

The Idaho State Tax Commission is encouraging taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less to visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile. This page details companies offering free online filing and preparation of both federal and Idaho individual income tax returns.

“Out of the 986,000 plus returns we processed last year, nearly 611,000 Idaho taxpayers could have qualified to e-file for free. But only about 70,000 of them took advantage of the free-file option,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “We’d like to see more people use the service.”

Taxpayers should look carefully at the free file page to see which offers they qualify for and be sure to use the links on the page, so they don’t have to pay. They must use the same provider to e-file both federal and state returns.

Electronic filing is a fast, easy way to file taxes. The software does the math for taxpayers, and they get a quicker refund than if they file by paper.

The Tax Commission works with the IRS and software developers to provide the free online filing service.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2022 income taxes is Tuesday, April 18.