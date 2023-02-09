Shoshone-Bannock Tribes announces new public affairs manager

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes officially announce Echo Marshall as the new Public Affairs Manager. Her duties begin immediately.

“I take the pleasure of introducing you to our new Public Affairs Manager, Echo Marshall. Echo has 24 years of experience, education and training in Marketing, Management, Public & Community Relations, Tribal government and external relations. She has a BBA in Marketing and Management and has worked in the Gaming and Hospitality industry,” Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Policy Analyst Yvette Towersap said.

Marshall is an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and resides on the Fort Hall Reservation with her family. She was formerly the Executive Marketing Director for the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel. Marshall has been highly involved in the local East Idaho Chambers of Commerce and was the President of the Blackfoot Chamber. She is a graduate of Idaho State University and is currently pursuing her MBA from Western Governor’s University.

As the new Public Affairs Manager, she is responsible for advancing governmental affairs, media relations, promotions of the Tribes, positive communications with external entities and relationship building with key external stakeholders. She is the initial point of contact for all outside media and will maintain media communications for local and national markets.

“I am extremely excited for my new role to serve my Tribe. I look forward to contributing my talents and passion for public relations, community engagement and media relations to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and all those that I will have the opportunity to work with in our local, surrounding communities and beyond,” Marshall said.