Contractor to replace fencing burned in Badger Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — Forest Service contracting officials have named L & I Fence Construction, of Winnemuca, Nevada, the recipient of a contract to replace fencing on the Minidoka Ranger District burned during the Badger Fire in 2020.

The contract, worth approximately $880,000, calls for 46 miles of fencing to be replaced. Work is scheduled to begin this spring.

“We know how important this fencing is to our allotment permittees, and we’re pleased to finally move forward on this project with such a reputable fencing contractor,” Minidoka District Ranger Kevin Draper said.

Funding for this contract will come out of the $1,659,000 disaster relief funding the Sawtooth National Forest received last year for fire recovery efforts. The remainder of the money is being used to fund cheatgrass treatments, shrub plantings and water infrastructure.

The Badger Fire burned 90,100 acres, including 72,768 acres of National Forest System land managed by the Minidoka Ranger District.