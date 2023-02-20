Fatality crash on I-86 east of Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:39 p.m. on Feb. 17at eastbound Interstate 86 milepost 10, in Cassia County.

A 47-year-old female of Payette was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on I86. The Tahoe went off the right shoulder, swerved, came back on to the roadway, over corrected, drove off the right shoulder, hit a culvert and rolled.

The driver and a 26-year-old female from Payette succumbed to their injuries at the scene. There were two other passengers in the Tahoe, a 71-year-old female of Fruitland who was transported via ground ambulance and a 26-year-old female of Payette who was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.