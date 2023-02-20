Skip to Content
Idaho leads the nation in resignation rates

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - During last year's tight labor market, many workers across the country decided to call it quits.

The state that led the country in resignation rates might surprise you.

According to the Department ofLabor, Idaho had the highest resignation rate back in December coming in at 4%.

This is the number of voluntary departures. That does not include people who have retired.

Resignation rates were generally higher in western and southern states while employees in northeastern states were more hesitant to quit.

Workers in food service and retail were the most likely to voluntarily leave.

Those who quit still had opportunities to find work somewhere else.

The department of labor reports a record low unemployment rate of 3.4% in January.

