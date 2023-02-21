Fort Hall house considered total loss after fire

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – At 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a house fire on Johnson Road in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation.

“The owner and his wife were in town at the time of the fire. It is believed that the fire started in the chimney chase due to a cracked chimney liner, then spread to the inside of the residence," Fire Chief Eric King said.

Blackfoot Fire assisted with the house fire. High winds made it difficult to suppress the fire. It took crews from both Fort Hall and Blackfoot Fire approximately forty-five minutes to knock the fire down. Crews cleared the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m.

It has been determined the house is a total loss. There were no injuries to people, animals or firefighters.

No further information was provided.