BLM seeks public input on analysis of proposed mining operation near Idaho City

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) –The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has analyzed a proposed placer gold mining operation in Granite Creek, located 12 miles northwest of Idaho City, and will accept public comments on the environmental assessment through March 26, 2023.

Placer mining is the act of removing precious metals from the sand and gravel deposits of streams.

Mountain States Mining, LLC proposes an approximately five-acre project area on BLM-managed public lands in Boise County. If authorized, the mine would be seasonally occupied by two to seven workers, while mining and reclamation activities occur.

A decision to allow Mountain States Mining, LLC to begin mining operations would be contingent upon them receiving all the required permits from other federal and state permitting agencies.

The Granite Creek Environmental Analysis is available at: https://bit.ly/GraniteCkEA

Comments will be accepted through the following means:Email: BLM_ID_FourRiversOffice@blm.govFax: 208-384-3326U.S. Mail: Brent Ralston, Four Rivers Field Manager, 3948 Development Ave, Boise, ID 83705 Please note that before including their personal identifying information (address, email or phone number), commenters should be aware that their entire comment–including their personal identifying information–may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold this information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.

For additional information, contact the BLM at 208-384-3300.