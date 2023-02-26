Idaho Resource Advisory Council and Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee to hold joint meeting 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) –The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee will meet on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time at the BLM Twin Falls District Office, 2878 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.

The meeting will also be available virtually via Zoom. You can register at https://bit.ly/3ZieKw6. There will be a public comment period at 3 p.m.

The two groups will meet separately for most of the day, while the council hears Idaho State Office and District updates, and the subcommittee concludes its information gathering and discussion on the Lava Ridge Wind Project. In the afternoon, the two councils will meet together to hear public comment and the subcommittee’s overview of their deliberations on the wind energy project. The public will be able to attend either meeting both in-person or virtually.

“Commercial-scale developments like the Lava Ridge Wind Project involve a number of on-the-ground resource considerations,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said. “This meeting will give the Lava Ridge Wind Project Subcommittee a bit more time to wrap up their report, while also allowing the Resource Advisory Council an opportunity to be briefed on other projects on public lands managed by BLM Idaho.”

The 15-member Idaho RAC provides a forum that brings together stakeholders with diverse interests to provide advice and recommendations to the BLM on issues and challenges associated with the Bureau’s multiple use mission. The Idaho Resource Advisory Council formed the subcommittee to hear from stakeholders and report their recommendation on the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

Individuals will be able to address the Idaho RAC during the public comment period. The amount of time and number of speakers may depend upon how many individuals wish to speak. Written comments may also be submitted before the meeting to BLM Idaho RAC Coordinator MJ Byrne at mbyrne@blm.gov. Please contact us for reasonable accommodations to participate. Separate meeting agendas are available on the Idaho RAC’s webpage at https://on.doi.gov/3SUKbJL and on the subcommittee webpage at https://on.doi.gov/3xN8VeA.