Statewide mobilization aims to calm aggressive driving in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement partners across Idaho are joining forces to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving.

From now through March 11, expect to see extra officers focused on stopping dangerous, aggressive driving.

In 2022, preliminary data shows there were 14,002 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho. Last year, 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.

“When you hear the words aggressive driving, the first term that comes to mind for most people is road rage,” said Denise Dinnauer, the Aggressive Driving Program Manager for OHS. “But road rage is a criminal act on the extreme end of a wide array of behaviors. More people engage in aggressive driving than they may realize.”

Examples of aggressive driving include:

Speeding

Tailgating

Driving too fast for conditions

Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down

Failing to stop for red lights or stop signs

Failing to yield

Weaving in and out of traffic

Changing lanes without signaling

Blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes

Passing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder

Screaming, honking, or flashing lights

Making hand gestures or facial expressions at other drivers

OHS encourages people to drive engaged and think critically about the effect that impulse, emotion, and impatience can have on their actions behind the wheel.

“We know Idahoans want to do the right thing, but people may not realize when they are slipping into aggressive driving behavior that they are putting lives at risk,” Dinnauer said. “We can all do our part to keep our roads safe and save lives.”

OHS has more aggressive driving prevention materials available at shift-idaho.org/aggressive-driving/.