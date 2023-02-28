2 Idaho school districts recognized with USDA’s ‘Turnip the Beet’ Award

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Idaho school districts have been recognized for their outstanding Summer Food Service Programs (SFSP) with the USDA’s Turnip the Beet Award.

SFSP sponsor Murtaugh School District was honored in the gold category and sponsor West Ada School District in Meridian was honored in the bronze category. Only 98 schools were chosen nationwide for the honor.

The Turnip the Beet Award recognizes program sponsors across the country who have gone above and beyond in offering children high quality meals that are appetizing, appealing and nutritious. This year, 31 sponsors qualified for the gold award, 54 qualified for the silver award and 13 qualified for the bronze award.

“It’s such an honor,” says West Ada’s Supervisor of School Nutrition Services, Shannon McCarthy-Beasley. Her district’s efforts focused on creating a fun and inviting outdoor space where kids and families could truly enjoy their meals. “Kids having a picnic lunch outside, seeing their friends away from the ‘school’ setting and watching families walk up or ride their bikes…that’s where memories are made.”

Murtaugh School District Child Nutrition Director Audrey Gray set her school apart with a theme, “World of Flavors.” With support from her district and a variety of community partnerships, Murtaugh’s program served breakfasts and lunches from different cultures, including Africa, Japan, Sweden, Italy and more. “Our main goal was to create appealing, high quality, flavorful meals full of nutritional benefits,” she says. “The kids and parents didn’t just come for a meal, they came for an experience.”

In order to be considered for an award, sponsors must clearly illustrate how the meals they serve go above and beyond program expectations. Sponsors must meet criteria that includes serving local foods, a variety of vegetables and fruit, whole grains and low-fat and fat-free milk.

Winners receive a certificate and will be featured on the Turnip and Beet’s webpage.