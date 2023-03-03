BLM temporarily closes Discovery Hill Bluffs Road near Salmon 

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Salmon Field Office has temporarily closed the Discovery Hill Bluffs Road due to highly erosive soil conditions.

This annual road closure is done to protect valuable recreation resources in a highly visited area close to Salmon. Idaho’s weather is changing by the minute, and increased moisture from snow melt is negatively affecting some recreational areas. The road will reopen as soon as soil conditions dry out enough to reduce erosion concerns, usually sometime in April.

"Safe and stable roads are key parts of the recreational opportunities on the Salmon Field Office,” BLM Salmon Field Manager Linda Price said. “Maintaining those opportunities requires us to take active steps if problems with road conditions exist."

Combining snow melt, freeze and thaw conditions, and high amounts of spring precipitation creates road conditions that lead to severe rutting and erosion. To prevent future damage and reduce repair costs, the field office will close the area to motorized travel until soil conditions improve.

Salmon Field Office staff are asking the public to remain vigilant when recreating on public lands.

"Changing weather conditions can dramatically impact safety, so please stay cognizant of hazards," Price said.