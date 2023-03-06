ITD to close parking area on County Line Road near US 20 interchange

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - On April 3, 2023, the Idaho Transportation Department will be closing a section of ground that is currently being used as a temporary parking area.

This area is located at the Southwest corner of County Line Road and North Yellowstone Highway off Exit 318.

With the increase in traffic and the close vicinity to the US 20 interchange and Yellowstone Highway, the use of this property for various reasons, poses a safety concern to the public, according to ITD.

Signs will be posted notifying the public of the closure as well as temporary barricades. A permanent fence will be constructed on the property which is currently owned by the Idaho Transportation Department.