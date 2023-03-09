Claim your grocery credit refund, even if you don’t earn enough to file income taxes

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idahoans who don’t make enough money to file an income tax return can get a refund of some of the sales tax they paid on groceries. The refund is $100 for most Idaho residents, plus $100 for each of their qualifying dependents. Residents 65 or older get $120.

All full-year Idaho residents qualify for a grocery credit refund. Qualifying dependents include those born or adopted by the end of 2022, as well as resident dependents who died in 2022. The amount you qualify for is prorated to exclude any months you received federal food stamps, were in jail, or were in the United States illegally.

If Idaho doesn’t require you to file a tax return, do one of the following to claim the grocery credit refund:

If you’re 65 or older, use the Idaho State Tax Commission’s Form 24, Idaho Grocery Credit Refund.

If you’re under 65, use Form 40, Idaho Individual Income Tax Return. Follow the instructions on page 7 of the individual income tax booklet.

If Idaho requires you to file a tax return, you can claim the grocery credit on your individual income tax return. If you’re a part-time resident, you can get a prorated credit for the number of months you were in Idaho to offset any tax you owe.

Last year more than 115,700 residents who weren't required to file a tax return received a refund for some of the sales tax they paid on groceries.

For more information, visit the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov. Click on Get a Grocery Credit Refund on the home page.