Empowering Parents program awarding remaining funds

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - More than 18,000 Idaho families making at or below $75,000 in adjusted gross income (AGI) have been awarded Empowering Parents grants to date.

With nearly $35 million in grant funding already dispersed by Office of the State Board of Education, wave three applications are now being awarded. From this point forward, applications will be awarded based on the date of completion. For applications to be complete, the AGI must be verified by the Idaho Tax Commission and eligible students must also be verified.

More than 24,000 applications have been received to date. Approximately $14 million in grant funds are still available.

Parents or guardians of students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade can still apply by clicking on the “Apply Now” button at EmpoweringParents.idaho.gov.

If you have already applied and would like details on the status of your application or need to complete or update your profile with the requested information, email help@withodyssey.com or phone 203-768-8132 for assistance.