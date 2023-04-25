Public workshops set in Montpelier to help water users file claims in Bear River Basin Adjudication

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) will host public workshops in Montpelier during the last week in April to assist the public with filing water rights claims in the Bear River Basin Adjudication.

IDWR staff will be available at the National Oregon/California Trail Center in Montpelier on Tuesday, April 25 through Thursday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. IDWR staff will serve the public on a first-come, first-served basis to answer questions and help people with filing water right claims.

Since January 2023, IDWR has sent out approximately 6,700 noticesto property owners in Administrative Basin 11, which includes Bear Lake County and part of Caribou County. The notices explain the requirement to file water right claims in the Bear River Basin Adjudication.

IDWR will send notices to property owners in Basins 13, 15 and 17 in the future. Water right owners in those basins may file claims now or wait until they receive a notice.

IDWR staff recommends bringing your property tax notice with parcel information, any related water right records, and knowledge of the facts related to the development of water use on your property, especially the date when the water was first used.

Filing complex water rights claims or multiple claims may take more time and could require follow-up through additional appointments or by telephone, e-mail, or written communication. Payment of filing fees for water rights claims can be made during the public workshops in Montpelier. See fee schedule here. For cash transactions, please bring the exact amount due. Checks are accepted.

For additional information, go to https://idwr.idaho.gov/water-rights/adjudication/brba/ or call the IDWR Preston Field Office (208) 701-7200.