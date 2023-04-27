2023 prescribed fire on south zone of Salmon-Challis National Forest

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) - The South Zone of the Salmon-Challis National Forest may implement prescribed burning projects on the Challis-Yankee Fork and Lost River Ranger Districts. Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent.

As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will either hand ignite and/or use a helicopter to ignite areas. Although the areas listed below may be considered for ignitions, only the areas with ideal conditions for ignitions will be implemented. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities. Planned areas may include:

Wino Basin (15 miles southeast of Challis): Approximately 500-1,000 acres. Prescribed burning is planned in the Wino Basin area. The primary purpose of the proposed action is to reduce surface, ladder, and canopy fuel loading, and introducing fire back onto the landscape, thereby reducing crown fire potential and the occurrence of high severity wildfire in the Wino Basin area and moving the forested vegetation toward more sustainable conditions. For more information go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55128.

Bartlett Creek (41 miles southwest of Challis and 30 miles west of Mackay): Approximately 300-500 acres. Prescribed burning is planned in the North Fork of the Big Lost River, primarily in the Bartlett Creek Drainage. The purpose of the burn is to restore historic stand characteristics. Altering the stand conditions would significantly reduce the severity of an insect, disease, or wildfire disturbance. For more information go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53036.

South Lost (13 miles northeast of Mackay): Approximately 500-2000 acres. Prescribed burning is planned in Cedar and Cabin Creeks, on the east side of the South Lost Range. The purpose of this project is to improve forest stand conditions and wildlife habitat by introducing fire back into a landscape that has missed historic fire return intervals. For more information go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57139.

Big Creek/Goldburg (26 miles east of Challis): Approximately acres 500-3000 acres. Prescribed burn is planned in the Big Gulch area between Big Creek drainage and Summerhouse drainage. The purpose of this project is to improve or maintain resilience of ecosystems and increase diversity, age-class mosaic, increase growing spaces, raise canopy height, reduce competition, and increase growth rates. For more information go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59062.

During burn operations, it is expected that short periods of high smoke volume output will be visible to local communities. A mosaic pattern of burned and unburned areas will remain after treatment. All areas will be signed, and notifications will be made to residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Please use caution in these listed areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs in the area. The projects support the National Fire Plan (2000), Healthy Forest Initiatives (2004), and Healthy Forests Restoration Act (2004) as well as meet the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy (2014) in protecting communities at risk, community infrastructure, and safe/effective wildfire response.

For more information, please call Heath Perrine, Challis Yankee Fork District Ranger, at 208-879-4125, Jonathan Leblanc, Lost River District Ranger, at 208-588-3402 or Riley Rhoades, Zone Fuels Specialist, at 208-879-4100.