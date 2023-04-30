Idaho Gives event on May 2

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For Idaho Gives 2023 – a statewide campaign to raise money and spread awareness for Idaho nonprofits – the Idaho Nonprofit Center’s regional committee will host a free cookout lunch at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion on May 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event will offer hamburgers and fries, a mayoral proclamation presentation and community members are encouraged to stop by and visit with their favorite Southeastern Idaho nonprofit organizations.

“Our trusted nonprofit partners give so much every single day to assist Southeastern families in need,” United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Shantay Bloxham said. “This event is a chance to give back to them for all that they do for our community.”

Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, will also select two nonprofit organizations for a $250 donation.

“Idaho Gives is a wonderful opportunity for our local business community to show their support for our local nonprofit community that does so much work to improve lives for our citizens,” said Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. “Please support your favorite nonprofit through Idaho Gives May 1st through May 4th.”

Idaho Gives, a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by ICCU, is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. Donations can be collected from May 1-4. Visit idahogives.org for more information.