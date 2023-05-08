BLM seeks public input on proposed changes to land management plan in southwest Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on potential updates to the proposed Four Rivers Field Office Resource Management Plan, which was initially released February 14, 2020.

Updates to the proposal would allow BLM to separate management of oil and gas from geothermal resources and prioritize BLM resources in areas with high potential for oil and gas. The Four Rivers Field Office manages more than 1.17 million acres of Federal mineral estate in southwest Idaho.

The plan proposed in 2020 identifies large areas of BLM-managed public lands as open for oil and gas leasing, despite having low or no potential for oil and gas resources. Under the current proposed changes, these low and no potential areas would be closed for oil and gas leasing to reduce speculative nominations and protect sensitive resources in low potential areas. High and moderate oil and gas potential areas would remain open to leasing. The current proposed changes will not impact opportunities for geothermal leasing. To make this change to the 2020 proposed plan, the BLM will publish a Notice of Significant Change in the Federal Register and open a 30-day public comment period.

“The BLM is committed to transparency and public participation. This public comment period will allow our stakeholders, partners, and the public an opportunity to review and provide feedback on these proposed changes,” BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said.

Written comments will be accepted through June 7, 2023. The proposed changes and instructions for submitting comments can be viewed online.