Graduation ceremonies set for University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (University of Idaho media release) — More than 2,297 Vandals are eligible to receive at least 2,458 degrees at the University of Idaho’s Spring Commencement ceremonies, with winter 2022 graduates invited to join the Spring 2023 graduates. Ceremonies begin Saturday, May 13, and continue across the state through Wednesday, May 17.

Of the 1,500 students who have applied to graduate this spring, 1,042 earned bachelor’s degrees, 352 earned master’s degrees, 71 earned doctoral degrees and 114 earned juris doctorates. Another 73 are receiving academic certificates and 24 are receiving specialist certificates.

“Our students have endured and persevered in their time at the university and are ready to go out into the world and make a difference,” said U of I President Scott Green. “Our students are highly sought by industry because they are recognized as having the leading-edge training, skills and work ethic necessary to meet the needs of our state, country and world.”

Posthumous degrees will be awarded to the four victims of a stabbing near campus in November, as well as a student killed in a car wreck in August.

Madison Mogen, bachelor's degree in marketing.

Kaylee Goncalves, bachelor’s degree of general studies.

Ethan Chapin, certificate in recreation, sport and tourism management.

Xana Kernodle, certificate in marketing.

Guadalupe Ruiz, bachelor’s degree in criminology.

Two commencement ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 13, at the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center on the Moscow campus. Here’s the schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Colleges of Agricultural and Life Sciences, Business and Economics, Engineering, Science, and Natural Resources

2 p.m.: Colleges of Art and Architecture, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Law, and Letters, Arts and Social Sciences

The Moscow ceremonies will be livestreamed at uidaho.edu/live.

Clear bags are required, and attendees must pass through metal detectors, per the university’s security protocols for large events. No bags will be permitted for graduating students.

No weapons, including knives or firearms, may enter the venue, per university policy. The rule applies to concealed carry permit holders.

U of I is a tobacco-free campus. Alcoholic beverages can only be consumed in approved locations on university property.

U of I Boise commencement begins at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, May 16, at the Boise Centre (850 W. Front St.). U of I Idaho Falls will host its ceremony at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday, May 17, at the Bennion Student Union Building (1784 Science Center Drive).

Each location will have its own keynote speaker:

Moscow: Louis J. Freeeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, will deliver the commencement address in Moscow. He advises senior leaders of global companies and governments on complex investigative, governance, compliance and regulatory matters, helping some of the world’s largest companies navigate legal and compliance issues related to anti-corruption regulations.

Boise: April Arnzen, chief people officer of Micron Technology and president of the Micron Foundation, will deliver the commencement address in Boise. Shortly after graduating from U of I with degrees in human resources and marketing, she joined Micron, where she leads the company’s human resources strategy and fosters a culture that embraces leadership, growth, inclusion and wellbeing for Micron’s global workforce.

Idaho Falls: Lori Barber, vice president of academic and student affairs at College of Eastern Idaho, will deliver the commencement address in Idaho Falls. Involved in K-12 and higher education for over 25 years, she led the creation of general education transfer degrees at CEI and believes deeply in the community college model.

A breakdown of degrees applied for by U of I centers includes: