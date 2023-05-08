Summer job opportunities available for teens May 13

BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Teens and young adults (ages 16 and older) are invited to connect with employers about summer job opportunities Saturday, May 13.

Boise and Meridian employers will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, to interview teens for job openings.

Positions range in variety and include mechanics, welders, lifeguards, swim instructors, youth camp leaders, child care teachers and assistant teachers, cooks, veterinary technicians, cashiers, personal trainers and more.

Employers planning to attend include Bogus Basin Ski Resort, the Boise Co-op, Crunch Fitness, Intermountain Pet Hospital, New Horizon Academy, Roaring Springs, the Treasure Valley YMCA, Wahooz and others. For an updated list, visit the Idaho Department of Labor's calendar of events.

Teens and young adults who need help creating a resume for the event are welcome to visit the Idaho Department of Labor Boise office, 317 W. Main St., for assistance.

Teens can stop by after school until 5 p.m. during the week.

Interview, resume and other job search tips are available online by visiting the Maximize Your Job Search Workbook.

For more information or to request reasonable accommodation contact Janalee.Henderson@labor.idaho.gov or at (208) 332-3575 ext. 4150. Dial 711 for the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.